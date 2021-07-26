Coming 8/6

"LORE" creator AARON MAHNKE's next supernatural podcast under his partnership with the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is "BRIDGEWATER," a scripted mystery about a professor who investigates the 1980 disappearance of his police office father.

The show was created by MAHNKE and scripted by LAUREN SHIPPEN ("BRIGHT SESSIONS"). The cast includes MISHA COLLINS, MELISSA PONZIO, NATHAN FILLION, KAREN SONI, HILARIE BURTON MORGAN, WIL WHEATON, JONATHAN JOSS, and LORI ALAN.

The show debuts AUGUST 6th with the posting of the first two episodes of a 10-episode first season; a second season of 12 episodes has been green-lit for FALL 2022.

