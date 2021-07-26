Paul Meacham (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to CURB RECORDS SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM on the loss of his father, radio industry veteran PAUL MEACHAM, who passed away on SATURDAY, JULY 24th at the age of 78 after a battle with COVID-19.

The elder MEACHAM got his start in radio in EL DORADO, AR in the late ‘60s. He went on to work for music production houses TM and FIRSTCOM before launching EAGLE MARKETING SERVICES, which became an industry leader in direct marketing for broadcast companies. In the ’80s, he formed WEST GROUP BROADCASTING, which owned a number of radio stations, including Country outlets KIZN/BOISE and KIXQ/JOPLIN.

RJ MEACHAM shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (7/25), writing, "Happy trails, pop. I hope you find peace and serenity on the other side. Vaya con Dios." Send condolences to RJ here.

