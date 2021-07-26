Denning

MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING will take over the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of AUGUST, beginning on MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd and continuing through FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing talent for the month of AUGUST," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "TRAVIS is a natural entertainer with fantastic music. He is also one of the funniest Country artists around."

Fans can listen to DENNING on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

