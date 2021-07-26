Sold

EC BROADCASTING (EDWARD DE LA HUNT) is selling Country KXKK (HOT COUNTRY 92.5), Adult Standards KDKK (STARSTATION 97.5), Classic Country KPRM-A, and K263BR/PARK RAPIDS, MN and K242AY/WALKER, MN; NORMIN BROADCASTING CORPORATION (DAVID DE LA HUNT) is selling K234CQ/STAPLES, MN; and CAROL J. DE LA HUNT is also selling AC KQKK (KQ 102)/WALKER, MN to DE LA HUNT MEDIA, INC (EDWARD P. (BUTCH) DE LA HUNT and TAMARA A. DE LA HUNT). for $1.15 million ($750,000 cash, the rest in a promissory note)..In another deal involving the DE LA HUNT family, their VERNDALE BROADCASTING LLC is selling AC KSKK-A-K267CU (THE ARROW)/VERNDALE, MN to GABRIEL MEDIA for $200,000.

In other filings with the FCC, DAVID WALKER's WALKER RADIO GROUP, as debtor-in-possession, is selling Country KRBL (THE RED-DIRT REBEL)/IDALOU-LUBBOCK, TX to DAVID KLEMENT's COMMUNITY BROADCAST PARTNERS LLC for $150,000 pursuant to an order by the Bankruptcy Court approving the sale.

ANSCOMBE BROADCASTING GROUP, LTD. is selling Gospel WSIR-A/WINTER HAVEN, FL to FERRIS WALLER's WALCO ENTERPRISES LLC for $47,500.

JACKMAN HOLDING COMPANY, LLC has filed for an STA to operate KXXP/WHITE SALMON, MT, at reduced power at request of the U.S. FOREST SERVICE due to issues at the tower site.

Applying for Silent STAs were EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. (W224BQ/PARK RIDGE, IL, issues with lease negotiations) and UNITED HOUMA NATION, INC. (KUHN/GOLDEN MEADOWS, IL, struck by lightning).

Requesting extensions of Silent STA were ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK (KABA/LOUISE, TX, repairs and modifications); MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. (KIDD-A and K294CA/MONTEREY, CA, lost lease at AM site) and UNIFIED PENTECOSTAL LOCAL CHURCHES, INC. (KWJP/PAOLA, KS, lost lease).

And FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of W268BB/STATE COLLEGE, PA to PAT CERULLO's MAJOR KEYSTONE, LLC for $25,000. The primary station is listed as the seller's Religion WKDN-F/STATE COLLEGE, PA.

