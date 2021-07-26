Chasta Michaelis

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has promoted CHASTA MICHAELIS as their new PD replacing DOMINIC "ZAKK" ZACCAGNINI who left the station last month (NET NEWS 6/3/21). Besides her PD duties, MICHAELIS will continue her role weekday mornings as part of THE LAMONT & TONELLI SHOW and host middays.

CUMULUS SAN FRANCISCO VP/Market Manager LARRY BLUMHAGEN said, “I’m beyond excited to have CHASTA moving into this new role. Her passion and connection to both THE BONE and the BAY AREA is exceptional, and her enthusiasm and vision will take an already strong station to even higher levels.”

MICHAELIS said, "I am honored to be at the helm of such an iconic station and thrilled to build upon the legacy of the KSAN call letters. I will continue to focus on building our rock ‘n roll community in the BAY AREA and providing a rockin' place for our "Bonehead" Family to hang. Thank you to LARRY BLUMHAGEN and everyone at CUMULUS MEDIA for putting their faith in me."

Prior to joining LAMONT & TONELLI in 2012, MICHAELIS was on-air for METRO NETWORKS in SAN FRANCISCO, following four years as a talent for WESTWOOD ONE. She also currently hosts and produces the "Rock Your Life" podcast and is also host and producer of SOUNDWAVES TV.

