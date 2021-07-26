Martha Quinn Jumps In With The Lake

iHEARTMEDIA Variety Hits WHLK (106.5 THE LAKE)/CLEVELAND is celebrating MTV’s 40th birthday this weekend by throwing a very special party. MTV began broadcasting on 8/1/81, and changed the face of music.

The special host for the gala is none other than original MTV VJ MARTHA QUINN! Starting FRIDAY afternoon and all throughout the weekend, QUINN will play every song that aired on the channel during its inaugural day, plus some others from that golden era.

« see more Net News