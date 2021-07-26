Looking For A PD

Top-rated NEW SOUTH RADIO Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS is searching for its next PD. This is a rare opening that provides a talented programmer with an airshift and the tools to make magic happen.

GM BOB LAWRENCE told ALL ACCESS, “If you love Top 40 radio, know the music, understand the target and demo, are great on air, know how to coach other terrific talent, can create compelling content across multiple platforms, plus - you enjoy building great promotions that generate ratings & revenue - let's see what you have!

“Don't wait! Be proactive and get me your materials today. NEW SOUTH RADIO, INC. is a privately owned company with multiple stations in multiple markets - including the six stations in JACKSON. We've held onto our people throughout the pandemic. We hire - We don't fire! Good money, good benefits, good management with a GM who understands programming & research and came up through programming. Make a solid career move you'll truly love. Call and ask others who work here!”

Email your cover, resume, and audio to BOB LAWRENCE today - NEW SOUTH RADIO is an EOE.

