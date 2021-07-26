Pink Offer To Pay Norwegian Handball Team Fines (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-Winning Singer/Songwriter PINK has offered to pay the almost $1800 fines given to the Women's Norwegian Beach Handball Team last week for refusing to wear bikini bottoms during a competition. Instead, the team chose to wear beach shorts and, according to CNN, they were fined by the European Handball Federation (EHF) asserting that the women competed in “improper clothing” by wearing shorts like their male counterparts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

PINK made the announcement of support on SUNDAY (7/25) on her TWITTER account stating the EHF should be fined for "Sexisim." The Pop Star told her 31.6 million followers, “I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting sexist rules about their ‘uniform’. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

According to INTERNATIONAL HANDBALL FEDERATION regulations, female players are required to wear bikini bottoms with a side width of a maximum of 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), with a “close fit” and “cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.” Their male counterparts must wear shorts that are “not too baggy” and 10 centimeters above the knee.

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team showed their gratitude to the 41-year-old singer-songwriter, reposting her tweet on their INSTAGRAM story and thanking her for her support.

The team's coach, ESKIL BERG ANDREASSEN, told CNN last week that they were fighting for the freedom “to choose” their own kit, adding that IHF’s uniform regulations could discourage women from playing the sport.

