New Top 30 "Brown-Bag" Countdown

KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS is now offering a weekly, Top 30 “Brown-Bag” countdown. The same group that wrote and produced the late BOB KINGSLEY’s countdown is offering the show to assist local stations in adding the highest level of writing and production to their programming while utilizing the station’s own in-house talent as host. It is a market exclusive countdown with four minutes of network spots per hour and eight minutes of local inventory.

The countdown will debut the weekend of AUGUST 21st-22nd. Those interested in becoming affiliates can contact KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS’ SHAWN STUDER here.

