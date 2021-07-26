Pittman & Sykes Celebrate MTV's 40th (Photo: James R. Martin/Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA top executives and MTV Co-Founders, BOB PITTMAN and JOHN SYKES are celebrating MTV's 40th Anniversary in iHEART'S MATH & MAGIC: STORIES FROM THE FRONTIERS OF MARKETING PODCAST. PITTMAN goes down memory lane to his days as an MTV founder, alongside his MTV co-founders and friends: JOHN SYKES,JUDY MCGRATH, FRED SEIBERT, TOM FRESTON, and JARL MOHN. This compilation of episodes tells the behind-the-scenes story about what it was like launching MTV, one of the most influential pop culture mediums that completely revolutionized and intertwined television and music.

PITTMAN said, “MTV was a wonderful ride... from the very beginning, my co-founders and I knew we were doing something that was important to culture, but we had no idea we were going to change culture. MTV changed TV. It changed music. It changed graphic design. And it certainly changed my life. No matter how old I get and whatever else I do, MTV is still an important chapter in my life. And all of us as co-founders are still a very tight family.”

SYKES added, reminiscing, “The funny thing is, as hard as we worked, I never thought we were going to fail. I got scared when BOB would come in and say, ‘They're going to cut the budgets. We've got a few more months, we've gotta make our numbers.’ That just made me say, ‘Well, we're gonna have to work harder to make our numbers.’”

