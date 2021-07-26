Visit SkyViewNetworks.com for more information on affiliation

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated Country shows, "B-DUB Radio" and "CT40 With FITZ," celebrated success at the company's annual network sales conference, as "B-DUB Radio" adds 10 stations and expands to weeknights, hitting the milestone of 85 affiliates. Additionally, "CT40 With FITZ" made six station additions.

The new affiliates for B-DUB include seven who are airing it six nights a week: KFGE/LINCOLN, NE; KZBG/LAPWAI-SPOKANE, ID; KDRK/SPOKANE, WA; KGNC/AMARILLO, TX; KXDD/YAKIMA, WA; WKVS/LENOIR, NC; and, as previously reported, KFLY/EUGENE, OR (NET NEWS 6/21). WFAY/FAYETTEVILLE, NC is airing the show on weeknights. Picking it up on SATURDAY nights only are new affiliates WYGB/EDINBURGH, IN and WUSJ/MADISON, MS.

"It is a huge milestone to reach 85 affiliates and I am thrilled that the expansion of 'B-DUB Radio' to weeknights is so well received," said host BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON. "Our ability to deliver on-demand local content in individual markets at a moment’s notice is a value proposition that is not easily replicated."

The new affiliates for "CT40 With FITZ" are: WKKG/COLUMBUS, IN; WUSJ/JACKSON, MS; KCGY/LARAMIE/CHEYENNE, WY; WOKK/MERIDIAN, MS; WJDT/TRI-CITIES, TN and KCLR/COLUMBIA/JEFFERSON CITY, MO.

