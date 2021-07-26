Tommy Vext Files Lawsuit

TMZ has reported that ex-BAD WOLVES member TOMMY VEXT has filed a lawsuit against BETTER NOISE MUSIC CEO ALLEN KOVAC claiming he was forced out of the band by KOVAC, and also accusing KOVAC of using derogatory racist comments.

In response to the lawsuit and allegations, KOVAC has issued the following statement: “I am disappointed to see these accusations from TOMMY against me, 10TH STREET MANAGEMENT and BETTER NOISE MUSIC. They are categorically false. In 40 years in the music business, I have never made any derogatory racist comments, been accused of doing so, or been sued by an artist. TOMMY VEXT, a self-proclaimed QAnon supporter, has dragged us into a ridiculous, unfounded narrative that falsely paints him as a victim. TOMMY quit BAD WOLVES in JANUARY 2021 after being abusive to his band members, and he has since waged an all-out assault against the band and its members on social media. Behind the scenes, he and his team of lawyers have been trying to extort the band and the record company for a big payout. Because these tactics were not successful, he upped the ante and filed this bogus and spurious lawsuit to get leverage in contract negotiations. But this strategic ploy won’t work. We will not be extorted, and will defend and defeat these phony claims in court. As a management company and record label, we pride ourselves on working with artists from all different walks of life and encourage them to speak their minds creatively and authentically. I have never forced political beliefs or values on any of our artists or employees, but I also will not tolerate it when people create a hostile environment. BAD WOLVES has always been a collaborative effort between its members, its management and our label, and no single member is responsible for the creation of its art or its success. Putting this distraction aside, BAD WOLVES is continuing to focus on its music and will release its best record yet in OCTOBER with new lead singer DANIEL 'DL' LASKIEWICZ. I am very proud of the band.”

BAD WOLVES’ co-founder/drummer JOHN BOECKLIN and guitarist DOC COYLE added, “In all our dealings with ALLEN KOVAC, he has never used any derogatory racial slurs. TOMMY is making all of this up. Period.”

