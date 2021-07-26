-
WBJB/Monmouth, NJ Returns With ‘90.5 The Night's Songwriters On The Beach 2021’
BROOKDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Triple A WBJB (90.5 THE NIGHT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ is back this year with its annual SONGWRITERS ON THE BEACH event on EVERY THURSDAY in AUGUST. The open-to-the-public event takes place at 7p at SILVER LAKE PARK GAZEBO in BELMAR NJ.
The schedule is:
8/5 - FANTASTIC CAT
8/12 - CRANSTON DEAN BAND
8/19 - TASH NEAL
8/26 - OVERCOATS
Learn more here.