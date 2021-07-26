Every Thursday In August

BROOKDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Triple A WBJB (90.5 THE NIGHT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ is back this year with its annual SONGWRITERS ON THE BEACH event on EVERY THURSDAY in AUGUST. The open-to-the-public event takes place at 7p at SILVER LAKE PARK GAZEBO in BELMAR NJ.

The schedule is:

8/5 - FANTASTIC CAT

8/12 - CRANSTON DEAN BAND

8/19 - TASH NEAL

8/26 - OVERCOATS

Learn more here.





