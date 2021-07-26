Mariah Lewis

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWI (LIFE 107.1)/DES MOINES has hired MARIAH LEWIS for a few roles: Listener Engagement, Programming Assistant, and Middays. LEWIS comes from the PD position at DES MOINES RADIO GROUP AC KOEZ (104.1 EZ FM)/DES MOINES. She replaces MEREDITH FOSTER who's spending more time on her podcast show.

LEWIS said, “I’m thrilled to be taking a bold stand for my faith in Christ and joining the LIFE 107.1 family. They are a station that demonstrates integrity, heritage, and generosity every day to CENTRAL IOWA.”

SM BRUCE BARROWS says “MARIAH is a great fit with the LIFE 107.1 team. Plus, her skills and passion will help us accomplish our mission of leading people to CHRIST and nurturing believers in their spiritual growth.”

LEWIS starts on MONDAY (8/9).

« see more Net News