Mandy Wallace

THE BRIDGE OF HOPE Contemporary Christian WKNZ (88.7)/HARRINGTON, DE, WNKZ (92.5)/POCOMOKE CITY-SALISBURY, MD, WNJH (105.5)/CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, NJ, and W232DJ (94.3)/OCEAN CITY, MD (THE BRIDGE) transitions MANDY WALLACE from Donor Development Representative to Community Engagement Specialist.



In this new role, WALLACE will partner with BEN SORRELLS, the Director of Community Engagement, to develop and deepen THE BRIDGE’s commitment to regional, national, and international non-profit organizations, churches, and listeners.

