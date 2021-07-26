Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS’ new attorney, MATTHEW ROSENGART, has officially filed to remove and suspend her father as conservator of the pop star’s estate, to be replaced by JASON RUBIN as CPA from WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SPEARS’ father JAMIE has been her sole conservator since he placed his daughter under the court-approved arrangement in 2008. In 2019, he stepped down from his role to become a joint conservator, and still to this day, he remains the conservator of her estate, meaning he controls all of his daughter’s financial decisions as he oversees her reported $60 million net worth.

The pop icon has called her father “abusive” and told a judge she wants him removed from the conservatorship and wants to press charges against him for “conservatorship abuse.”

SPEARS’ attorney recently pledged to move quickly in his efforts to remove her father from his client’s case.

In today’s filing, ROSENGART added a citation indicating the appointment of the new conservator will be addressed in court on DECEMBER 13th.

