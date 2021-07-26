ElectricFM Welcomes Back Ruby Tuesday

RUBY TUESDAY has returned to ELECTRICFM. She was back with ELECTRIC FM in 2010 during the station's early days, and now comes back as part of its relaunch.

She will be back on the air, MONDAY through FRIDAY, from 10a to 3p (ET).

ELECTRICFM station owner CHRIS will also be returning to the air on TUESDAY, from 3p to 7p (ET).

ELECTRICFM.com is an online dance radio station broadcasting live from the NEW YORK CITY metropolitan area. The station launched on FEBRUARY 4th, 2008, but took a break from 2017 through SEPTEMBER 2020.

ELECTRICFM is "AMERICA's Real Dance!" playing today's dance hits that are on the charts throughout the entire world.





« see more Net News