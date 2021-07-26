Rachel Douglas (Photo: Range Media Partners)

RACHEL DOUGLAS has joined RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS as a partner in its music division. The NEW YORK native and L.A.-based manager represents acclaimed songwriter and producer SEAN DOUGLAS, as well as NOVA WAV, the GRAMMY-winning songwriting and production duo behinds hits for BEYONCE, JAY-Z, DJ KHALED, ARIANA GRANDE, H.E.R. and more.

DOUGLAS will be one of the music partners at the forefront of RANGE’s business development and strategy to build out their publishing arm and create connectivity between artist development and the company’s writer/producer roster. RANGE MEDIA'S Music Division is helmed by Managing Partners MATT GRAHAM, TYLER HENRY, JACK MINIHAN, MELISSA RUDERMAN, CHRIS TOHOMAS and EVAN WINIKER, as well as partners MICHELE HARRISON, GREG JOHNSON and RACHEL DOUGLAS, this announcement signifies yet another major development for the department that is home to artists MARIA CAREY, JACK HARLOW, JUSTIN TRANTER, WALE, PARTYNEXTDOOR, MAX, WONDAGURL, MIDLAND, D SMOKE and others.

Said DOUGLAS, “I couldn't be more excited to join RANGE as a partner on its mission to revolutionize the way talent can be elevated in music and entertainment. Having worked for multinational media companies and bedroom start-ups alike, I'm proud to say that RANGE combines the reach of the former with the sense of community and curation of the latter. The multi-hyphenate creatives we represent have gifts that can be expressed across the full spectrum of entertainment and I'm thrilled to be able to apply my background in talent management and business development at a company as dynamic as its clients.”

Added RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS managing partner EVAN WINIKER, “RACHEL and I have worked in tandem with a number of artists and I’ve seen her ability first-hand to seamlessly work with and maximize opportunity for talent across multiple sectors of entertainment. Her business development background provides her with a strategic perspective and acts as a key resource for her clients. I’ve also been impressed by how adeptly RACHEL has navigated the rapidly evolving arena of music catalog sales. She’s secured and negotiated groundbreaking, eight-figure deals for her clients and her financial acumen makes her a uniquely valuable asset for several RANGE clients in that space.”

DOUGLAS has had an unconventional beginning to her music career, starting on WALL STREET working as an investment banker at CIBC's Media and Entertainment group in NEW YORK after graduating from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY in ST LOUIS. After five years, she moved to LOS ANGELES to run business development for the brand BAND OF OUTSIDERS, and later started working in business development at CAA, where she advised a diverse client base on strategy and growth in areas outside their traditional disciplines. After CAA, DOUGLAS consulted for brands like TARGET prior to shifting her focus to managing musicians.

Outside of her work as a manager and business development executive, DOUGLAS is L.A.’s ambassador for ROOT & REBOUND, whose mission is to restore power and resources to families and minority communities most harmed by mass incarceration through legal advocacy, public education, policy reform and litigation. Additionally, she is active in helping amFAR, an organization with the mission is to end the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research, on their Next Gen efforts to raise awareness in young HOLLYWOOD,

