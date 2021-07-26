Chuck Berry

CHUCK BERRY’s extraordinary life will be explored in an episode of PBS’ new primetime special, "In Their Own Words," premiering TONIGHT at 8p (ET). The series kicked off last week with POPE FRANCIS, the ARGENTINIAN cardinal who made histoty by being the first pope from the AMERICAS. Combining exclusive interviews with archival footage and each subject’s own words to help tell the story, "In Their Own Words" sheds light on these compelling personalities and examines their continuing influence.

CHUCK BERRY's incredible life story spans more than seven decades, beginning in the clubs and bars of a deeply segregated ST. LOUIS, ultimately birthing a renaissance in popular music we now call rock and roll. To his family, BERRY was a sensitive poet and devoted family man. To others, he was a demanding and difficult artist, a “diabolical genius” driven by a voracious appetite for money and a deep desire for respect and control. This episode explores BERRY's life, the legend, the music and the man. Featured are interviews with his widow, son and grandson, along with colleagues and musicians who idolize him, including KEITH RICHARDS, ROBERT CRAY, SLASH, DARIUS RUCKER and more.

