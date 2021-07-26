World Airplay Radio Monitor

DANISH-based WORLD AIRPLAY RADIO MONITOR (WARM) is expanding its global ability to track songs on six continents with its new international collaboration with A&R WORLDWIDE. Under the new agreement A&R WORLDWIDE will provide WARM with access to emerging new artists and their song releases before they become mainstream radio hits. WARM will provide A&R WORLDWIDE with data of trending artists that are unsigned and/or unpublished in local, regional and national territories.

WARM is a digital service that allows users to track music in real-time from around the world. The information allows subscribers to optimize marketing and promotional strategies as well as improve royalty collection and plan touring and additional activities around the airplay data. The company provides detailed radio airplay data to artists, managers, record labels, music publishers, booking agents, PR agencies and beyond.

The service currently monitors over 28,000+ radio stations worldwide, providing the largest market coverage for global radio airplay. The company boasts one the most robust audio fingerprinting and music recognition technologies to provide its users broad and accurate data.

WARM CEO JESPER SKIBSBY commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with A&R WORLDWIDE! Their unprecedented track record and drive to discover and develop talent in the global music industry builds up to our goal of democratizing and bringing transparency to this field. WARM is very excited to get started in this collaboration with such a committed and globally respected company.”

Added A&R WORLDWIDE President/founder SAT BISLA, “WARM is an amazing technology that allows broader transparency and accuracy in collecting real-time airplay data for artists and songs that would otherwise not be validated and monetized. The ability to source local, regional and global airplay data for both established and yet-to-be-discovered artists is essential for artist, industry and fans alike.”





