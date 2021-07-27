Options And Will Co-Produce Series

LIVEXLIVE has optioned a music documentary project about dead music stars from former AMERICAN MEDIA, INC. VP/Chief Content Officer DYLAN HOWARD's EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP. "WHEN THE MUSIC DIES" will be co-produced as 10 one-hour episodes with an eye towards packaging the IP for television and streaming video. The series will tell the stories of artists like MAC MILLER, JUICE WORLD, NIPSEY HUSSLE, CHESTER BENNINGTON, JANIS JOPLIN, JIM MORRISON, KURT COBAIN, MICHAEL HUTCHENCE, AMY WINEHOUSE and others.

LIVEXLIVE STUDIOONE division EVP/Head of Programming ANDY VICK said, "Their creativity was unrivaled. Their music was the soundtrack to our lives. But, as history well knows, the heights they reached only made their ultimate fall that much more appalling."

"Retelling the stories of music icons who passed too soon isn't new. These are not biopics treading over old territory. What viewers can expect, however, are things that have never been seen, heard, or spoken about before. In sum, it will take your breath away," said HOWARD, whose company recently signed a distribution deal with LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE. "These are the most raw, emotional, and authentic portrayals of iconic performers in both life and death."

