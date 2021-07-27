Larrabee

Longtime ST. LOUIS radio personality JOHN LARRABEE died JULY 10th at his home in MOSCOW MILLS, MO. He was 73.

LARRABEE began his career at KUDU-A/VENTURA, CA and worked at WAVZ-A/NEW HAVEN, WPOP-A and WDRC-A/HARTFORD, and WXLO (99X)/NEW YORK before joining KYKY (Y98) (then KSLQ) in 1980 as PD through 1981 and hosting afternoons from 1980 through 2001 (except for a stint as PD/morning host at KADI in 1985-86), then serving as a traffic pilot/reporter at KMOX-A for eight years.

