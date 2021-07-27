New Data

BRIDGE RATINGS has been observing the increasingly competitive media landscape since 1999 when music sharing service NAPSTER first enabled fans of music to share music files without cost.

The company writes in a blog post, "The great music 'goldrush' began and the 'genie' has never returned to the bottle. With this update, we have podcasting showing its continued impact on radio time-spent."

Music sharing and free music streaming are common these days. More than 80% of Americans stream music of any variety each month and Bridge Ratings is projecting that by the end of 2021 that number should increase further.

"Since 1999 broadcast radio has faced an unending array of new digital media, each competing for entertainment time from a medium that virtually had the audio listening experience to itself," notes BRIDGE. "Aside from CD players and cassette players, broadcast radio had the playing field to itself until satellite radio was introduced in 2001."

Read the full post here.

