New Foundry Class

YOUTUBE MUSIC has its FOUNDRY class of 2021, as 27 independent artists have been welcomed to YOUTUBE MUSIC's artist development program. The artists represent 14 countries across various genres.

You can meet the FOUNDRY class of 2021 at YOUTUBE MUSIC's FOUNDRY 2021 video and check out YOUTUBE MUSIC's blog for a full look at the FOUNDRY 2021 class here.





