Brian Smith & Ellyn Davey

WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/PORT HURON, MI celebrates BRIAN SMITH and ELLYN DAVEY as winners in The 2021 Best of the Best of the Greater Blue Water Thumb Area. BRIAN & ELLYN In The Morning won in the Best Radio Personalities category.

“We truly live in a generous community with incredibly talented people,” shared SMITH. “We were excited when we found out earlier this year that we had been nominated for the Best of the Best Award and are honored and humbled to have won."



DAVEY added, “We’re so grateful to our listeners who not only voted for us for this award, but who support and encourage us every day in so many ways.”

The Best of the Best Awards are sponsored by GANNETT’s PORT HURON TIMES HERALD. Every business and person were both nominated and voted for by the community.

