Yankton (Photo: Red Street Records)

RED STREET RECORDS has signed singer/songwriter TOM YANKTON to an exclusive distribution deal. Label owner/CEO JAY DeMARCUS and Pres./GM MARK LUSK announced the first Country signing TODAY (7/27) in the history of RED STREET, which launched in 2018 as a NASHVILLE-based Christian music label (NET NEWS 10/24/18).

“I am beyond thrilled to have TOM in the RED STREET family,” said DeMARCUS, who is also a member of Country group RASCAL FLATTS. “He is an extremely exciting, talented artist. We pride ourselves here on finding the best of the best to partner with, and he certainly is.”

ARKANSAS native YANKTON is currently in the studio with producer JIMMY RITCHEY working on music set for release in AUGUST.

“I met JAY at an event in SAN ANTONIO when I was 14 years old, and we got to jam out and play some music that night,” said YANKTON. “I never dreamed I’d get to work with JAY, MARK, and the RED STREET family on sharing my own music with the world. This is incredible!”

