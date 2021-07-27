Sold

SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W216CN/CHILLICOTHE, OH to WLOH RADIO COMPANY for $30,000. The primary station is Christian Rock WUFM (RADIOU)/COLUMBUS, OH. The buyer owns Country WLOH-A (WOLF COUNTRY RADIO)/LANCASTER, OH.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO EDUCATION NETWORK INC. has applied for an STA to operate low power FM KPFV-LP/PAHRUMP, NV with 100 watts from reduced height after the upper portions of its tower sustained wind damage in a storm.

iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC has closed on the purchase of News WWRL-A (BIN 1600)/NEW YORK and FM translator W280GA/EDISON, NJ from NJ BROADCASTING, LLC for $8.5 million.

And NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of WFDX/ATLANTA, MI and W263CD/BOYNE CITY, MI to WILLIAM C. GLEICH for $180,000.

