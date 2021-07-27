Later This Week

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA is hosting its 21st annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon to benefit the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER of CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA THURSDAY at 5a (ET) through FRIDAY at 6p (ET) (7/29-30). Hosts SCOTT SLADE, CLARK HOWARD, ERICK ERICKSON, ERIC VON HAESSLER, MARK ARUM, BRIAN KILMEADE and others will be participating and soliciting donations.

“Community service is at the heart of what we do at 95.5 WSB. Our entire team looks forward to this event year after year because of the uplifting and emotional positivity it generates in all of us – including our generous listeners,” said Director of Branding & Programming DREW ANDERSSEN. “We hope you’ll take a moment to stream 95.5 WSB live and listen in on the magic of the 21st annual Care-a-Thon.”

