"Willie Nelson And Family" (Photo: EB Media)

BLACKBIRD PRESENTS and SIGHT UNSEEN are in the production stages of “WILLIE NELSON and Family,” a docuseries on the extraordinary life and career of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member WILLIE NELSON. Award-winning filmmakers THOM ZIMNY and OREN MOVERMAN are co-directors of this multi-part docuseries. NELSON and his family and friends are providing exclusive participation and access to his archives. Filming is underway in areas where NELSON has strong ties, AUSTIN, MAUI, NASHVILLE, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK.

The project was developed by longtime NELSON manager MARK ROTHBAUM and BLACKBIRD PRESENTS founder and Chief Creative Officer KEITH WORTMAN, who have previously collaborated on several award-winning film, television and music projects. “Telling WILLIE’s story has been a lifelong dream of ours, and we feel privileged to realize this dream with THOM, OREN and SIGHT UNSEEN,” said ROTHBAUM and WORTMAN in a joint statement.

