Cindy Agi

CINDY AGI has joined LIVE NATION's CONCERTS team as a Global Tour Promoter. AGI was co-head of the Hip-Hop department at WME. She began at WME in 2009, rising to become an agent.

AGI commented, "I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team that has made LIVE NATION into the incredible business it is today. With events returning, we’re entering an exciting new chapter, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued evolution through impactful initiatives."

