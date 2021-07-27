-
Claudia Bellofatto Named On-Air Host/Ambassador For WynnBET
July 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ELITESPORTSBETTING.COM on-air host CLAUDIA BELLOFATTO has joined WYNNBET as On-Air Host and Ambassador.
The former reporter at ABC affilate WCJB-TV/GAINESVILLE, FL will host a sports betting program from the new BLUE WIRE PODCASTS studio at WYNN LAS VEGAS and will appear across BLUE WIRE podcasts while also representing WYNNBET in-person at events and on social media.