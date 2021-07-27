-
Nashville Based Banner Music Signs Manny Alexander
NASHVILLE-based publishing company BANNER MUSIC has signed Country artist MANNY ALEXANDER. The publishing and production agreement is a joint venture with MIDDLEGROUND MUSIC HOUSE.
"I think it's pretty cool how these people have watched me grow, not only musically, but also as a person. I'm so grateful for BANNER MUSIC and MIDDLEGROUND MUSIC HOUSE for letting my creative energy flow without interruption and taking a small-town kid under their wing and making him realize that his dreams are bigger than the place he calls home" said ALEXANDER.
"I've known MANNY since he first picked up a guitar," said BANNER MUSIC owner/CEO CAMILLA KLEINDIENST. "I can't express the excitement I have at being part of his first release and musical journey. I'm grateful MIDDLEGROUND MUSIC HOUSE believes in MANNY just as much as we do!"