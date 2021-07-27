2 New Audio Categories

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS are adding two new categories to its list, which supports creative excellence in radio advertising: "Purpose-Driven" spots or campaigns to celebrate efforts that advance cause related and societal issues, and "Insightful Voices" spots that portray the values, culture, and lifestyle of specific audiences in an authentic voice.

The call for entry deadlines for all categories is MONDAY, AUGUST 23rd, and the awards ceremony will take place WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th.

This year's RADIO MERCURY AWARDS will reflect the current advertising environment for radio and related audio platforms, including broadcast commercials, integrated campaigns, podcasts, PSAs, jingles, sonic branding and music. In addition, they are set to reflect inclusivity in the radio and audio space, from the multitude of languages, cultures and experiences of the diverse audience of listeners, and are now accepting entries in any language for work that was broadcast, aired digitally, released or transmitted initially and primarily in the U.S. and its territories.

For categories and entry info, click here.





