'Immersive Music Studio Challenge'

The ASCAP LAB and NYC MEDIA LAB are partnering for the second year for their "Immersive Music Studio Challenge." The project for startups and university teams explores a range of experiences that demonstrate new ways artists can create music, connect with fans and reimagine how we interact with music and sound. Four finalists have been selected to receive grants to develop and expand upon prototype technologies as part of the 12-week challenge. The ASCAP LAB will mentor and work closely with each seed project team to provide guidance on how their products can best benefit the music creator community.

The ASCAP LAB and NYC MEDIA LAB will host a Demo Day for the seed project teams to demonstrate their prototypes that will be presented virtually as part of the ASCAP EXPERIENCE on AUGUST 12th. A panel of judges will present awards to the team with the product that has the most potential for positive impact on the creator community, and to the team that has made the most progress during the 12-week program. These teams will present their prototypes at the NYC MEDIA LAB SUMMIT, slated for early OCTOBER.

ASCAP CEO, ELIZABETH MATTHEWS said, “In a time of constant change, disruption and innovation can come from anywhere. The ASCAP LAB’s 'Immersive Music Studio Challenge' allows us to work with and nurture emerging industry talent and to experiment with new ideas, new technology and new business models that create future opportunities for our members and music user partners.”

NYC MEDIA LAB Director of Partnerships & New Initiatives, ERICA MATSUMOTO added, "What's happening now at the intersection of artistic expression and emerging tech reflects an approach to innovation that's open, collaborative and impact-focused. We at the NYC MEDIA LAB are inspired by the incredible talent and creativity of this cohort, and the future-facing vision of this challenge."

For more info on this year's finalists click here.





