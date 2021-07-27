Charese Fruge, Hannah Newhouse

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes track-side and learns how HANNAH NEWHOUSE made the move from race car driver to Media Relations ace for Motorsports/NASCAR.

Talking about how she arrived in her current position NEWHOUSE explained, “Don’t be afraid of the grind. It’s a lot at times and burnout is real - so also don’t be afraid to prioritize your mental wellbeing. Also, know your worth and don’t let people low-ball you - but also be willing to out-work the next person even if that extends to learning new trades within the industry such as cutting, shooting, and editing. I always tell people to reach out to their local short tracks and see how they can help - that helps the track get exposure and the person wanting work to get more experience.”

