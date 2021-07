Outdoor Fun

After a year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, WINE COUNTRY RADIO Triple A KRSH (95.9 THE KRUSH)/SANTA ROSA is returning with its annual BACKYARD CONCERT series this summer.

The lineup includes:

* 8/5 - TOMMY CASTRO, THE ACES

* 8/19 - JINX JONES, SPIKE SIKES & HIS AWESOME HOTCAKES

* 9/2 - FULL MOON ALICE, THE ROWAN BROTHERS

* 9/16 - SONOMA COUNTY ARTISTS SUPER JAM

Learn more here.





