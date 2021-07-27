Musical Journey

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple a WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is planning a week of special programming on-air and online to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MTV. MTV WEEK begins MONDAY, AUGUST 2nd and will run through FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th.

Assist. GM/Programming BRUCE WARREN said, “Like WXPN did two years ago with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, MTV Week will celebrate the music and highlight the impact that music videos have had on pop culture and music since the ‘80s. On-air and online listeners can join us in celebrating MTV’s 40th anniversary by hearing music from some of the era’s most iconic videos and MTV programs -- the one-hit wonders, Yo! MTV Raps, MTV Unplugged, 120 Minutes, and more.”

Visit the station’s website to see the complete schedule for MTV Week.





