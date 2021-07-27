Chadd Callahan

“TIKTOK is the best marketing platform to utilize and grow a brand,” noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS. LEWIS added, CHADD CALLAHAN has stepped in for me with MERGE this week as I'm traveling.”

Here’s Why:

CHADD explained, “Unlike TWITTER, YOUTUBE, and other social media, each TIKTOK video is treated equally. Yes, the more followers you have, the more likely your videos will do well, but that’s not the only way to see success and grow your brand presence on TIKTOK.

“TIKTOK loves viral content, and no algorithm is perfect, but theirs does a very good job at feeding the content to those it believes will engage with the content.”

Here’s How:

“Ever notice that some of your TIKTOK videos stop at around 200-300 views? That’s because TIKTOK pushes videos out in what I’ll call ‘batches.’ The first batch is to about 200-300 people to see how people interact with your content.

“Then, if it does well, it is sent to the next batch of 1,000-3,000 people. And so on and so on, until it either stops feeding it to new viewers or is a viral success and continues to feed to as many as possible.”

