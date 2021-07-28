Offering A New Service

DIY digital music distributor TUNECORE has started a new service, TUNECORE COVER ART, designed to help independent artists create artwork for their singles and albums. The service is free to artists.

TUNECORE COVER ART was developed by TUNECORE's Client Success team. The service offers artists images, filters, fonts and layouts.

TUNECORE Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer ANDREEA GLEESON said, "Independent artists wear a lot of hats and one of them is creative director. Who better to interpret an artist's music into a graphic design than the artist themselves? We are thrilled to introduce this innovative, intuitive, and easy to use tool as another free service when artists choose TUNECORE as their distributor."

