Kamerick

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO Variety KUNM/ALBUQUERQUE has promoted "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host and producer MEGAN KAMERICK to News Director. KAMERICK, who joined KUNM as a volunteer in 2005, directly replaces Interim News Dir. ZELIE POLLON, former News Dir. at KSFR/SANTA FE, who handled the department in the wake of the passing of former News Dir. HANNAH COLTON late last year.

PD TRISTAN CLUM said, “It is so nice when a nationwide search affirms the tremendous talent we have right in our own backyard! As news director, MEGAN will put her decades of experience in print, public TV and radio to work in new ways. I am truly excited for the future of local news on KUNM.”

In addition, reporter MARISA DEMARCO has exited the station to join STATES NEWSROOM as Editor-in-Chief for the organization's NEW MEXICO bureau. CLUM said, “MARISA is an enormously talented storyteller, audio editor and reporter. She's made an indelible mark on the KUNM newsroom.”

The station will air a special two-hour final episode of its "NO MORE NORMAL" in honor of COLTON, who took her own life in NOVEMBER, on SUNDAY (8/1). The live broadcast will include COLTON's parents, co-workers, friends, and news sources and will be followed by an in-person public vigil at TIGUEX PARK in ALBUQUERQUE.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide or is in a mental or emotional crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

