On The Great Lawn

NYC Mayor BILL DE BLASIO, music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS, and LIVE NATION and NYCEDC chair DANNY MEYER made pub;ic the all-star lineup set to perform at the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by NEW YORK CITY, CLIVE DAVIS and LIVE NATION” on the Great Lawn in CENTRAL PARK on SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st.

Participants Include:

Jon Batiste

Andrea Bocelli

Kane Brown

LL COOL J

Elvis Costello

Lucky Daye

Earth, Wind & Fire

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson

Wyclef Jean

Journey

The Killers

Gayle King

Don Lemon

Barry Manilow

The New York Philharmonic

Polo G

Carlos Santana

Paul Simon

Patti Smith

Bruce Springsteen

Rob Thomas

As a celebration of NEW YORK CITY’s comeback, the concert will promote health, safety, and equity. For ticketholders, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. Given the outdoor setting and vaccination requirement, masks will be optional.

« see more Net News