We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced By NYC, Clive Davis & Live Nation To Be Held At Central Park On August 21
July 28, 2021 at 5:04 AM (PT)
NYC Mayor BILL DE BLASIO, music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS, and LIVE NATION and NYCEDC chair DANNY MEYER made pub;ic the all-star lineup set to perform at the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by NEW YORK CITY, CLIVE DAVIS and LIVE NATION” on the Great Lawn in CENTRAL PARK on SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st.
Participants Include:
- Jon Batiste
- Andrea Bocelli
- Kane Brown
- LL COOL J
- Elvis Costello
- Lucky Daye
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
- Cynthia Erivo
- Jimmy Fallon
- Jennifer Hudson
- Wyclef Jean
- Journey
- The Killers
- Gayle King
- Don Lemon
- Barry Manilow
- The New York Philharmonic
- Polo G
- Carlos Santana
- Paul Simon
- Patti Smith
- Bruce Springsteen
- Rob Thomas
As a celebration of NEW YORK CITY’s comeback, the concert will promote health, safety, and equity. For ticketholders, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. Given the outdoor setting and vaccination requirement, masks will be optional.