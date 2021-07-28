Todd Stach

ALL ACCESS' Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH offers insight into how the use of data can sterilize and negatively impact a creative environment.



Stach shared, "I found something that 'Worklife' TED podcaster ADAM GRANT shared on LINKEDIN and it inspired me to write this column. You have to read the insight on data-driven decisions from ADAM. As I was writing, two people in the industry had texted me about their frustration about people ONLY using science to make decisions. So, I felt at that moment that this column would resonate."



See ADAM GRANT's perspective on data and read the column here.

