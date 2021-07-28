Jones (Photo: Tyler Lord)

Country artist CAROLINE JONES will be a part of ZAC BROWN BAND’s “The Comeback Tour” as a special guest. The 22-city tour will run AUGUST 5th through OCTOBER 17th.

This will mark the fourth ZBB tour for which JONES has opened dates. She also collaborated with frontman ZAC BROWN on writing her previous single, "All of The Boys." Her current single, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," is climbing the Country radio charts.

“I cannot express into words what a high honor it is for ZAC to invite me to play on a stage of such masterful musicians, not to mention soulful people,” said JONES. “It is a great validation for me as a singer and musician, having studied and modeled myself after artists like ZAC BROWN BAND who embody musical excellence, personal integrity, and creative longevity. I am eager to contribute whatever gifts I can offer to the music and to the Zamily!”

“We are very excited to have her voice and her musicianship to perform our new music for our fans,” said BROWN. “We can’t wait to see you all out on the road!!”

See the full tour schedule here.

