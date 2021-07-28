Coverage Starts Today

SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO is embarking TODAY (7/28) on its annual NFL Training Camp Tour and will again air 32 two-hour shows, one for each of the 32 NFL teams.

The first shows will have JIM MILLER and PAT KIRWAN at the NEW YORK JETS camp in FLORHAM PARK, NJ and at the ATLANTA FALCONS' FLOWERY BRANCH, GA facility TOMORROW. On SATURDAY, a special edition of "TRAINING CAMP TODAY" hosted by BILL LEKAS will lead into a visit by JAMES LOFTON and ALEX MARVEZ to LOS ANGELES CHARGERS camp in COSTA MESA, CA.

