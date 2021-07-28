Howell

ACAST has expanded its ACAST CREATIVE branded content platform to the U.S., naming former VOX MEDIA Sr. Audio Strategist/Producer SHANTAE HOWELL as Creative Dir./AMERICAS to lead the effort. In addition, ACAST Creative Director UK+ JACK PRESTON has been promoted to Director of ACAST CREATIVE UK+ & U,S. The ACAST CREATIVE platform has been operating in the European market since 2018.

“As a storyteller, creative marketer and avid listener, I was drawn to ACAST's commitment to supporting creators in their efforts to grow and monetize, while ensuring the podcaster maintains creative ownership,” said HOWELL. “It’s a business model that benefits the podcasters we work with, the audiences they serve, and the brilliant brands whose stories we get to tell.”

« see more Net News