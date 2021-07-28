Gainey

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WFSU/TALLAHASSEE, FL State Government Reporter BLAISE GAINEY is joining NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE as Political Reporter, starting AUGUST 16th.

“My family and I are ecstatic about moving to NASHVILLE and can't wait to experience all four seasons and try NASHVILLE's hot chicken,” said GAINEY. “I can't wait to become fully immersed in TENNESSEE government and start relaying news to MIDDLE TENNESSEE listeners about what’s taking place at the Capitol.”

“BLAISE’s experience covering the FLORIDA legislature, and his reporting interests outside of that, will be a huge asset to WPLN News listeners,” said News Dir. EMILY SINER. “We’re excited to see what kinds of stories he uncovers about TENNESSEE politics, with the help of senior editor CHAS SISK.”

