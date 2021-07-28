Tech Appointments

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, has promoted IT Manager JASON PRICE to Dir./Technology and has upped Operation and Engineering Technician TOM HURLEY to Engineer.

“JASON was by far the most outstanding candidate from a broad pool,” said VP/Finance CHRIS CAPATO. “I’m certain that JASON’s knowledge, planning ability and service approach will result in his continued success.”

PRICE said, “I am thankful for this opportunity and I am proud to work for an organization that provides the PITTSBURGH community with outstanding music, news, and journalism.”

HURLEY said, “It has been a pleasure to be part of the WYEP and WESA team for many years. Starting as an intern and growing into a Broadcast Engineer has been both challenging and very rewarding."

« see more Net News