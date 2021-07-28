Jesse, Amanda And Gordo

With the OLYMPIC GAMES so very top-of-mind, RADIO FM MEDIA Hot AC KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO-MOORHEAD, ND morning show hosts PD JESSE JAMES & AMANDA with GORDO invited TEAM USA (and local NDSU standout) shot put star PAYTON OFFERDAHL on the show as he was getting ready to head to TOKYO.

The trio thought it would be a good warm up for OFFERDAHL to warm up and practice in the station parking lot…with WATERMELONS.

JAMES explained to ALL ACCESS, “I guess I didn’t take into consideration he could shot put a watermelon like 10 miles!” Predictably, the Olympian threw his watermelon so far that it bounced off of a few cars in the parking lot, including both the OM's and the COO’s cars, eventually cracking the windshield of an unsuspecting intern’s car. All of the fun was broadcast live on FACEBOOK. The intern was gifted a station shirt and gift certificate by the very generous programming staff.

Check out the video here.

« see more Net News