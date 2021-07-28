Tickets On Sale Thursday

88RISING is partnering with concert event promotor, GOLDENVOICE for the 2021 HEAD IN THE CLOUDS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. The NOVEMBER 6 & 7 event takes place at BROOKSIDE at the ROSE BOWL in PASADENA, CA with headliners JOJI, NIKI, RICH BRIAN, SAWEETIE and BABADOOBEE. More surprise acts are to be announced.

The event also features the 626 NIGHT MARKET as food curator for the festival.

Tickets for the 2021 HEAD IN THE CLOUDS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL go on sale tomorrow (7/29) at www.88rising.com.

This year, a $1 donation per ticket goes to help insure that young people in LOS ANGELES have access to creative exploration through INNER-CITY ARTS. Purchasers will have the option to donate additional funds at checkout.

