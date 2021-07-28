Greg Solk

Legendary Programmer GREG SOLK has been promoted to AUDACY/CHICAGO's Programming and Operations Chief. He'll step in full time effective AUGUST 1st. SOLK has been the Brand Manager and PD of Triple A WXRT (93 XRT)/CHICAGO since 2017.

In his new role, he will oversee WXRT along with the five other sister stations in the cluster: Country WUSN (US99), Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS), News WBBM-A/WCFS, Sports WSCR (650 THE SCORE) and Top 40 WBBM-F (B96). A direct programming replacement for WXRT will be found.

Regional Pres./Market Manager for AUDACY/CHICAGO, RACHEL WILLIAMSON, said, “GREG has been an invaluable partner who is respected and appreciated by his team at WXRT, across AUDACY, and throughout the industry. He has been influential in the success of many of the biggest brands across CHICAGO, and I could not be more excited to promote him into this enhanced role overseeing our CHICAGO programming strategy.”

SOLK added, "The past four and a half years at WXRT have been among the most rewarding of my career — especially the opportunity to work alongside legendary talents. Along with so many others behind the scenes, this team returned WXRT to the top echelon of our great city’s broadcast properties. Now, I look forward to continuing to work with RACHEL and our group's superb brand/programming leaders. Together, we will do our best to continue enlightening, entertaining and delighting the millions we serve on our airwaves and through our growing digital channels.”





